Update from Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) was $5.28 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2380656 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.25.

On December 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on December 08, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.32.

Shares Statistics:

BLDP traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.70M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.07M with a Short Ratio of 29.50M, compared to 29.83M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.7M, an estimated decrease of -28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.11M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of -$28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.5M, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.87M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.