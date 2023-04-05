Update from Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) was $8.03 for the day, down -4.86% from the previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2480635 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DADA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7.50 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

DADA traded an average of 2.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.02M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $397.48M to a low estimate of $390.71M. As of the current estimate, Dada Nexus Limited’s year-ago sales were $282.36M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.8M, an increase of 41.40% over than the figure of $39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393.21M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DADA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $954.05M, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.