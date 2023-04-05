Update from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): A steady trajectory

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed the day trading at $3.43 down -11.60% from the previous closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20661228 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPCE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 419.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $10.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3991.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPCE traded about 10.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPCE traded about 7.51M shares per day. A total of 275.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 47.62M with a Short Ratio of 56.10M, compared to 44.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.34% and a Short% of Float of 19.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.79 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 928.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.