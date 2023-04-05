Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) closed at $1.99 in the last session, down -4.78% from day before closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636459 shares were traded. UROY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UROY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UROY has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4854.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UROY traded on average about 587.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.64M. Insiders hold about 18.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.12% stake in the company. Shares short for UROY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 758.59k with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.24M on Dec 29, 2022.