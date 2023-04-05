What shareholders can do to beat the market with BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) stock

As of close of business last night, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s stock clocked out at $8.82, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586353 shares were traded. BPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1951.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 975.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPT has reached a high of $26.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BPT traded 293.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 383.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.40M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, BPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 31.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.