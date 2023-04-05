Which analyst expects Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed at $28.64 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $28.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551929 shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On January 05, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On May 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 29,048 shares for $30.45 per share. The transaction valued at 884,512 led to the insider holds 6,997,302 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 100,000 shares of AMLX for $3,037,000 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 7,026,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.37 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,964 shares for $30.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,859,561 and left with 7,126,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 81.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $41.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMLX has traded an average of 951.87K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 65.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 24.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 5.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 15.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$4.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.23 and -$3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285k, up 994.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.9M and the low estimate is $126.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,400.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.