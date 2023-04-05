Which analyst expects PagerDuty Inc. (PD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, PagerDuty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.84, down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $33.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249635 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when WEBB SHELLEY sold 1,983 shares for $33.62 per share. The transaction valued at 66,661 led to the insider holds 229,240 shares of the business.

Gomez Elena sold 23,165 shares of PD for $811,702 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 15,244 shares after completing the transaction at $35.04 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $31.64 each. As a result, the insider received 2,373,043 and left with 602,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $36.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PD traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.33M, compared to 5.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $98.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.51M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.82M, an increase of 22.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $367.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460M and the low estimate is $441.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.