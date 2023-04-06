A correction may be in store for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) shares?

In the latest session, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $79.22 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $80.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785275 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ares Management Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 139,522 shares for $21.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,943,063 led to the insider holds 37,094,654 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares of ARES for $10,298,750 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 36,955,132 shares after completing the transaction at $20.60 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 750,000 shares for $21.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,108,350 and bolstered with 36,455,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARES has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 955.04k over the past ten days. A total of 177.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 3.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARES is 3.08, from 2.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $5.15, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $704.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $771.3M to a low estimate of $658.6M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $739.08M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $776.83M, an increase of 31.30% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $712.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.86B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.