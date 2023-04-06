A correction may be in store for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) shares?

In the latest session, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) closed at $55.52 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $56.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706020 shares were traded. ESAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ESAB Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On September 13, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Vinnakota Rajiv sold 1,905 shares for $60.73 per share. The transaction valued at 115,685 led to the insider holds 5,311 shares of the business.

Jordan Rhonda L sold 3,810 shares of ESAB for $233,884 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.39 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hix Christopher M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,721 shares for $57.65 each. As a result, the insider received 272,166 and left with 41,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ESAB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESAB has reached a high of $63.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESAB has traded an average of 283.09K shares per day and 232.49k over the past ten days. A total of 60.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.69M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ESAB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 719.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 570.25k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.