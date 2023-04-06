A correction may be in store for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares?

In the latest session, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed at $3.30 up 1.23% from its previous closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947033 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares for $970.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,850,000 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 27,435,739 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,999 and bolstered with 51,594,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1297.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBBN has traded an average of 904.65K shares per day and 953.77k over the past ten days. A total of 158.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $229.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $228.27M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.58M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.7M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $816.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $872.2M and the low estimate is $838.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.