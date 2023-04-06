A glimpse at Ouster Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed at $0.70 down -7.09% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0531 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4454866 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6906.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ouster Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when SPENCER DARIEN sold 2,885 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 2,568 led to the insider holds 1,577,580 shares of the business.

Dickerman Nathan sold 43,417 shares of OUST for $37,000 on Mar 15. The President of Field Operations now owns 769,630 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Dickerman Nathan, who serves as the President of Field Operations of the company, sold 32,270 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 29,166 and left with 813,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2791.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OUST has traded an average of 3.37M shares per day and 6.74M over the past ten days. A total of 184.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.70M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.87M with a Short Ratio of 18.87M, compared to 74.47k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $13.63M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.85M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.1M, an increase of 134.90% over than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.58M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.4M and the low estimate is $67.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.