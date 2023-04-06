A glimpse at Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.61, down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $5.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2436799 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCRB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $7 from $24 previously.

Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 39,745 led to the insider holds 46,734 shares of the business.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge bought 8,738,243 shares of MCRB for $27,525,465 on Jul 05. The 10% Owner now owns 5,875,711 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 94.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 62.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCRB traded 931.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.31M, compared to 6.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.68M, an increase of 7,850.70% over than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13M, up 1,749.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.69M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.