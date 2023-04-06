A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

After finishing at $25.40 in the prior trading day, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) closed at $25.10, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3463410 shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCJ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 432.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.92M with a Short Ratio of 16.50M, compared to 17.22M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCJ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 71.80% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $517.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $517.76M to a low estimate of $517.76M. As of the current estimate, Cameco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $298.54M, an estimated increase of 73.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.99M, a decrease of -16.90% less than the figure of $73.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $347.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.