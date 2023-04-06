AG (First Majestic Silver Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock clocked out at $7.47, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $7.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7348545 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AG traded 7.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.75M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.19% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.65M with a Short Ratio of 15.65M, compared to 11.23M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $156M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $148M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $204.9M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $639.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.