An average trading volume for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $63.32 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $62.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745305 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 14, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

On February 16, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $72.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on February 16, 2023, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Heather A. sold 349 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,083 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares of ASO for $730,947 on Feb 21. The SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain now owns 2,742 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 382 shares for $62.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,692 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.73B and an Enterprise Value of 6.28B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $67.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASO traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Shares short for ASO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.23M, compared to 12.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.34% and a Short% of Float of 30.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.58. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $5.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.