An investigation into Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s technical aspects

The price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $4.51 in the last session, up 3.68% from day before closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5727649 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2194.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMY traded on average about 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 9.28M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 25.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.