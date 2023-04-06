An investigation into Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s technical aspects

The price of Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) closed at $1.25 in the last session, down -4.58% from day before closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273543 shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MVST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On August 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 625,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Webster Craig bought 287,000 shares of MVST for $737,590 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 315,077 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Webster Craig, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,830 and bolstered with 28,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 398.99M and an Enterprise Value of 309.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $6.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3819, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9795.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MVST traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 307.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.19M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 12.88M, compared to 12.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.05M to a low estimate of $38.5M. As of the current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.67M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.3M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.5M, up 70.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.76M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.