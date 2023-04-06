An investigation into Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $77.48 in the prior trading day, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) closed at $75.04, down -3.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801227 shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 12,500 shares for $80.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,812 led to the insider holds 217,049 shares of the business.

Kempthorne Dirk A sold 3,456 shares of RHI for $278,338 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 10,828 shares after completing the transaction at $80.54 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, GLASS ROBERT W, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $80.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,212,584 and left with 232,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $118.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 8.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.67, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Robert Half International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $7.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.