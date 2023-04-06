An investigation into Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $69.08 in the prior trading day, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) closed at $67.89, down -1.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1538154 shares were traded. TXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2021, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares for $73.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,307,179 led to the insider holds 683,136 shares of the business.

Connor Frank T sold 63,361 shares of TXT for $4,647,735 on Feb 21. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 151,455 shares after completing the transaction at $73.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $76.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.14M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 3.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TXT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.15. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.76 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.86B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.93B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.19B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.73B and the low estimate is $13.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.