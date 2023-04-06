An overall feel about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.42, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $30.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1732432 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $29.

On July 22, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on July 22, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares for $26.16 per share. The transaction valued at 42,041 led to the insider holds 56,883 shares of the business.

Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of DV for $7,755 on Mar 21. The Global Chief Comm. Officer now owns 119,631 shares after completing the transaction at $25.85 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Allais Nicola T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,607 shares for $25.22 each. As a result, the insider received 40,528 and left with 56,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DV traded 1.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.39% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 5.65M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $118.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $119M to a low estimate of $117.6M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.72M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.7M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.42M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $688.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $667.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.