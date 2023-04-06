An overall feel about Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) closed at $13.46 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $13.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573304 shares were traded. GSBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 25, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20.25 to $15.75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Goldman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSBD has reached a high of $20.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GSBD has traded an average of 606.27K shares per day and 603.97k over the past ten days. A total of 102.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.62M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GSBD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 2.16M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GSBD is 1.80, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105.86M to a low estimate of $93.7M. As of the current estimate, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.48M, an estimated increase of 51.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.77M, an increase of 30.00% less than the figure of $51.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.79M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.39M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $455.86M and the low estimate is $375.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.