An overall feel about Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) closed at $23.13 down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $23.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4171752 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Li Auto Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LI has traded an average of 7.23M shares per day and 5.41M over the past ten days. A total of 976.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.06M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.97M with a Short Ratio of 33.37M, compared to 29.54M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.53B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 107.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 172.20% over than the figure of $107.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 106.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.46B and the low estimate is $15.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.