Analysis of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) was $33.06 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $33.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7916856 shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 12, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $51.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $53.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on December 09, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Banks Margaret Katherine sold 2,769 shares for $38.79 per share. The transaction valued at 107,410 led to the insider holds 11,856 shares of the business.

Beckwith Van H. sold 4,493 shares of HAL for $181,562 on Jan 19. The EVP, Secretary and CLO now owns 191,334 shares after completing the transaction at $40.41 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Beckwith Van H., who serves as the EVP, Secretary and CLO of the company, sold 4,295 shares for $42.60 each. As a result, the insider received 182,967 and left with 245,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.56.

Shares Statistics:

HAL traded an average of 9.75M shares per day over the past three months and 11.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 904.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 901.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.92M with a Short Ratio of 24.93M, compared to 20.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.18, HAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.51B to a low estimate of $5.42B. As of the current estimate, Halliburton Company’s year-ago sales were $4.28B, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.79B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.64B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.3B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.6B and the low estimate is $24.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.