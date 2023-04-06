Analysis of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP): Selected Notes

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) closed the day trading at $116.56 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $118.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515995 shares were traded. IPGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IPGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $157.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares for $115.60 per share. The transaction valued at 953,732 led to the insider holds 7,369,849 shares of the business.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPGP for $2,016,285 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 7,378,099 shares after completing the transaction at $122.20 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Burgomaster Thomas J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $125.52 each. As a result, the insider received 163,176 and left with 8,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPGP has reached a high of $134.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IPGP traded about 259.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IPGP traded about 238.42k shares per day. A total of 48.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.36M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IPGP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 882.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 915.9k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.38 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $330.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $337M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, IPG Photonics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $369.98M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.15M, a decrease of -5.80% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.