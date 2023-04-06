Are analysts optimistic about Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (NYSE:HOUS) stock?

The closing price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) was $5.22 for the day, up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517460 shares were traded. HOUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

HOUS traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Shares short for HOUS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.11M with a Short Ratio of 13.11M, compared to 14.32M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.77 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -19.70% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.75B and the low estimate is $5.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.