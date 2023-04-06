Are analysts optimistic about Concentrix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed the day trading at $112.88 down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $115.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633983 shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNXC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on June 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On January 08, 2021, Cross Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

On December 07, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares for $136.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,363,052 led to the insider holds 15,507 shares of the business.

Twomey Cormac J sold 3,631 shares of CNXC for $544,650 on Feb 02. The EVP, Global Ops & Delivery now owns 25,277 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,409,666 and left with 15,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $168.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNXC traded about 265.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNXC traded about 382.39k shares per day. A total of 51.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.27M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 873.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 584.83k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.78 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.88 and $11.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.77. EPS for the following year is $13.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $13.07 and $12.98.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Concentrix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.2B and the low estimate is $7.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.