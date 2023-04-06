Are analysts optimistic about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:EDR) stock?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed the day trading at $22.00 down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $23.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8598822 shares were traded. EDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when SHAPIRO MARK S sold 15,995 shares for $22.21 per share. The transaction valued at 355,222 led to the insider holds 28,317 shares of the business.

Lublin Jason sold 12,562 shares of EDR for $278,881 on Feb 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,693 shares after completing the transaction at $22.20 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, KRAUSS SETH D, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,369 shares for $22.23 each. As a result, the insider received 97,115 and left with 38,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endeavor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $29.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDR traded about 2.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDR traded about 5.26M shares per day. A total of 289.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.10M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 5.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.