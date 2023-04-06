Are Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $156.44, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $153.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128260 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNG traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 246.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 4.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, LNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The current Payout Ratio is 24.50% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was -$5.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.83, with high estimates of $6.16 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.54 and -$8.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is $17.34, with 16 analysts recommending between $27.39 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $8.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.46B to a low estimate of $6.16B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.53B, a decrease of -12.70% less than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.21B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 106.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.45B and the low estimate is $18.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.