Are GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, GXO Logistics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.68, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $49.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978108 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.98.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $60.

On December 01, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares for $52.73 per share. The transaction valued at 111,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares of GXO for $183,531 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,509 shares after completing the transaction at $43.97 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 249,848,625 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $68.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GXO traded 868.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 589.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, GXO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.99B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.89B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.