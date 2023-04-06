As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) offers stability

The closing price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) was $1.00 for the day, down -7.63% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0824 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581953 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9530.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 133,773 shares of the business.

MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 10,000 shares of CRVS for $7,812 on Dec 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,490,119 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, LEA LEIV, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,364 and bolstered with 133,238 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8821.

Shares Statistics:

CRVS traded an average of 157.56K shares per day over the past three months and 509.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 110.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 176.66k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.72.