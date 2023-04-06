As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) offers stability

The closing price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was $268.81 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $274.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51348977 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $269.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 191.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 27, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $315 from $270 previously.

On March 21, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $230.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $255 to $304.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,000 shares for $274.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,372,765 led to the insider holds 85,350 shares of the business.

Kress Colette sold 6,000 shares of NVDA for $1,375,747 on Mar 13. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 561,401 shares after completing the transaction at $229.29 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, PERRY MARK L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $236.37 each. As a result, the insider received 4,727,428 and left with 140,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 154.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $280.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.48.

Shares Statistics:

NVDA traded an average of 50.08M shares per day over the past three months and 42.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.14M with a Short Ratio of 37.70M, compared to 33.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NVDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.20. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 32 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $5.95, with 36 analysts recommending between $8 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 31 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.6B to a low estimate of $6.48B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.29B, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.78B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.97B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.62B and the low estimate is $33.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.