As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) offers stability

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) closed the day trading at $3.92 down -6.67% from the previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612933 shares were traded. WBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8240.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has reached a high of $12.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6360.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBX traded about 569.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBX traded about 608.62k shares per day. A total of 171.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.13M. Insiders hold about 61.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WBX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.77M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.42M, up 109.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.91M and the low estimate is $268.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 89.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.