AWI (Armstrong World Industries Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $68.38 in the prior trading day, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) closed at $68.20, down -0.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523564 shares were traded. AWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AWI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $77 from $91 previously.

On January 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $84 to $80.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Hershey Mark A sold 6,835 shares for $80.14 per share. The transaction valued at 547,757 led to the insider holds 38,218 shares of the business.

Grizzle Victor sold 25,689 shares of AWI for $1,768,151 on Dec 27. The CEO now owns 332,435 shares after completing the transaction at $68.83 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Hershey Mark A, who serves as the SVP Americas of the company, sold 1,365 shares for $95.11 each. As a result, the insider received 129,825 and left with 45,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Armstrong’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWI has reached a high of $95.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 386.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.02M. Shares short for AWI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 632.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 900.12k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AWI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.97, compared to 1.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $298.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $304.1M to a low estimate of $292.3M. As of the current estimate, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $282.5M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.58M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $319.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.59M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.