Considering Guess’ Inc. (GES) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed at $18.80 in the last session, down -3.44% from day before closing price of $19.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803913 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GES traded on average about 714.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 856.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 4.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 22.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GES is 0.90, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $772M. It ranges from a high estimate of $772M to a low estimate of $772M. As of the current estimate, Guess’ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $799.93M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $610M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $610M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.