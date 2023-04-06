Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) was $10.20 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $10.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2932559 shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06.

Shares Statistics:

DB traded an average of 5.18M shares per day over the past three months and 9.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.7M with a Short Ratio of 13.70M, compared to 11.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, DB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.40% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $30.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.