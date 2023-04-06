DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) closed at $24.91 in the last session, up 0.12% from day before closing price of $24.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2006408 shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

On December 15, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $33.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares for $29.05 per share. The transaction valued at 968,282 led to the insider holds 157,128 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 5,000 shares of DXC for $148,750 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 47,092 shares after completing the transaction at $29.75 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.39 each. As a result, the insider received 293,850 and left with 52,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DXC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXC traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.41M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.67M, compared to 7.67M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DXC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1156:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, DXC Technology Company’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61B, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.27B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5B and the low estimate is $14.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.