How is Ferguson plc’s (NYSE: FERG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $128.24 in the prior trading day, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $124.52, down -2.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1761559 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.71.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FERG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $149.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.28M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 3.29M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FERG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.39, compared to 3.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.97 and $8.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.38. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.57B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.6B and the low estimate is $26.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.