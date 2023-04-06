How is Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (NYSE: MWA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $13.27 in the prior trading day, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) closed at $13.08, down -1.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776230 shares were traded. MWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MWA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when TOKARZ MICHAEL T sold 4,189 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 47,519 led to the insider holds 376,499 shares of the business.

THOMAS LYDIA W sold 12,578 shares of MWA for $147,540 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 115,618 shares after completing the transaction at $11.73 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, HANSEN THOMAS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,578 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,937 and left with 82,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 837.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 769.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.48M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MWA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 2.81M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MWA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.23, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $329.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.8M to a low estimate of $321.4M. As of the current estimate, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.5M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.59M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $350M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.