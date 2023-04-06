How is Sprinklr Inc.’s (NYSE: CXM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) closed at $12.70 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $12.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1730525 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Adams Diane sold 100,000 shares for $12.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,289,000 led to the insider holds 282,178 shares of the business.

Singh Pavitar sold 65,000 shares of CXM for $837,850 on Apr 04. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,006,589 shares after completing the transaction at $12.89 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Adams Diane, who serves as the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of the company, sold 17,267 shares for $10.69 each. As a result, the insider received 184,584 and left with 89,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 2.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXM traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 260.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.3M to a low estimate of $162.3M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.67M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.87M, an increase of 16.50% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.05M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $616.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.71M and the low estimate is $702.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.