I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ford Motor Company (F).

The price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed at $12.43 in the last session, down -2.28% from day before closing price of $12.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53303568 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at F’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on February 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FARLEY JR JAMES D sold 79,921 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,840 led to the insider holds 1,638,667 shares of the business.

Lawler John T. sold 29,821 shares of F for $389,623 on Mar 03. The Vice President, CFO now owns 443,683 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who serves as the President, Ford Blue of the company, sold 24,850 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider received 323,321 and left with 511,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $15.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, F traded on average about 70.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.88B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Mar 14, 2023 were 135.18M with a Short Ratio of 135.18M, compared to 127.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for F is 0.60, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.24B to a low estimate of $35.11B. As of the current estimate, Ford Motor Company’s year-ago sales were $32.11B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.59B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.86B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.98B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.9B and the low estimate is $145.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.