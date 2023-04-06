In spite of Freshpet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Freshpet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $65.40, down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $67.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878067 shares were traded. FRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $32 previously.

On September 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares for $68.00 per share. The transaction valued at 544,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has reached a high of $118.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRPT traded 845.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 777.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.42M. Shares short for FRPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 5.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.28% and a Short% of Float of 11.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $166.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.5M to a low estimate of $165.21M. As of the current estimate, Freshpet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.17M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.91M, an increase of 27.30% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.05M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $755M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $748.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $595.34M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $951.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $931.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.