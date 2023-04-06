In spite of HubSpot Inc.’s (NYSE:HUBS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, HubSpot Inc.’s stock clocked out at $405.25, down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $419.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937393 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $416.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $399.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $355.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $350 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Bueker Kathryn sold 710 shares for $424.80 per share. The transaction valued at 301,607 led to the insider holds 41,124 shares of the business.

Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of HUBS for $3,339,225 on Mar 21. The Executive Chair now owns 622,766 shares after completing the transaction at $392.85 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $395.08 each. As a result, the insider received 3,358,180 and left with 625,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $503.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 385.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 322.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUBS traded 727.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 555.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $445.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $452.25M to a low estimate of $444M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.31M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.51M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $489M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $456.79M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.