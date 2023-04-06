In spite of Mueller Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) closed at $67.23 down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $69.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637444 shares were traded. MLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mueller Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 04, 2020, Boenning & Scattergood Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Christopher Gregory L. sold 4,112 shares for $75.17 per share. The transaction valued at 309,099 led to the insider holds 599,559 shares of the business.

Christopher Gregory L. sold 507 shares of MLI for $38,025 on Mar 02. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 603,671 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, HANSEN JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,778 shares for $73.43 each. As a result, the insider received 130,555 and left with 54,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLI has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLI has traded an average of 440.66K shares per day and 434.94k over the past ten days. A total of 55.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MLI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 3.94M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MLI is 1.20, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for MLI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.3. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $848M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $848M to a low estimate of $848M. As of the current estimate, Mueller Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $966M, a decrease of -16.00% over than the figure of -$16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $966M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $966M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.