In spite of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EYE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.54, down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $18.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001468 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EYE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 253.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,760 led to the insider holds 832 shares of the business.

Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of EYE for $25,707 on May 13. The Director now owns 12,588 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On May 12, another insider, Brandman Jared, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,225 and bolstered with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EYE traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Shares short for EYE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 6.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $552.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $542M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $527.71M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $532.81M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.