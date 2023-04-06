In the case of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS), what’s next?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) closed the day trading at $102.65 down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $105.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820286 shares were traded. CRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 12, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $120 from $100 previously.

On September 17, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when THOMAS SCOTT sold 10,261 shares for $109.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,119 led to the insider holds 20,554 shares of the business.

ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD sold 29,229 shares of CRUS for $3,079,481 on Feb 09. The Sr VP, Supply Chain now owns 8,979 shares after completing the transaction at $105.36 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Alberty Carl Jackson, who serves as the VP, MSP of the company, sold 1,998 shares for $105.45 each. As a result, the insider received 210,689 and left with 36,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cirrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRUS has reached a high of $111.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRUS traded about 539.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRUS traded about 543.69k shares per day. A total of 55.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.87M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRUS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.58M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.38 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $367.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $371.55M to a low estimate of $342.5M. As of the current estimate, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $489.97M, an estimated decrease of -25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.51M, a decrease of -17.30% over than the figure of -$25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $359.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.