In the case of Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), what’s next?

The closing price of Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) was $22.14 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $22.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909232 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schneider Laura K sold 66,763 shares for $24.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,604,181 led to the insider holds 4,866 shares of the business.

Whittenburg Mark G sold 31,204 shares of CNM for $749,364 on Mar 03. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $24.02 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Whittenburg Mark G, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 24,793 shares for $23.04 each. As a result, the insider received 571,159 and left with 5,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $26.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.23.

Shares Statistics:

CNM traded an average of 786.73K shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.10M. Shares short for CNM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 9.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.64B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.