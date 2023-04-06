In the case of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), what’s next?

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) closed the day trading at $84.16 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $85.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752830 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $86.67 per share. The transaction valued at 19,501 led to the insider holds 9,684 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $17,334 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 15,693 shares after completing the transaction at $86.67 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225 shares for $83.86 each. As a result, the insider received 18,868 and left with 9,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $144.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKSI traded about 659.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKSI traded about 488.51k shares per day. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

MKSI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was $2.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $6.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $772.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $800.7M to a low estimate of $700.16M. As of the current estimate, MKS Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $742M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 33.60% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.