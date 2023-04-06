In the case of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), what’s next?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) closed the day trading at $164.06 down -2.84% from the previous closing price of $168.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304107 shares were traded. VMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 134.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $212 from $188 previously.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Clement David P sold 2,000 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 1,970 shares of the business.

Clement David P sold 3,377 shares of VMC for $557,985 on Jun 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 3,970 shares after completing the transaction at $165.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vulcan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has reached a high of $197.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VMC traded about 802.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMC traded about 826.68k shares per day. A total of 133.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

VMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.72, up from 1.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 37.00% for VMC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $6.54, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Vulcan Materials Company’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.26B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.