In What Direction Will Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Stock Goes From Here?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed the day trading at $90.21 down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $92.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4401389 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $100 from $121 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $91 to $81.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $128.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, with a $128 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Corey Dyer sold 4,401 shares for $104.19 per share. The transaction valued at 458,540 led to the insider holds 30,026 shares of the business.

Sharp Christopher sold 4,235 shares of DLR for $508,200 on Feb 02. The EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Lee Jeannie, who serves as the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $115.00 each. As a result, the insider received 115,000 and left with 10,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $153.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLR traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLR traded about 3.42M shares per day. A total of 289.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.34M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.77M with a Short Ratio of 13.77M, compared to 10.11M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

DLR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.88, up from 4.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.45.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 17 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.53B and the low estimate is $4.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.