In What Direction Will LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) was $22.68 for the day, up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596731 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when JENSON WARREN sold 20,000 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 467,400 led to the insider holds 218,605 shares of the business.

JENSON WARREN sold 10,000 shares of RAMP for $231,300 on Mar 06. The PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L now owns 238,605 shares after completing the transaction at $23.13 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 6,415 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 168,714 and left with 102,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $39.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61.

Shares Statistics:

RAMP traded an average of 568.44K shares per day over the past three months and 679.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 2.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $151M to a low estimate of $147.4M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.72M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.02M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $599M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $595.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $655.9M and the low estimate is $608.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.